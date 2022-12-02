The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 62, Auburndale 52
Algoma 40, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 24
Amherst 61, Weyauwega-Fremont 40
Ashland 54, Cumberland 15
Belleville 70, Benton 34
Brillion 57, Kiel 38
Burlington 42, Waterford 40
Cashton 57, Necedah 21
Cedarburg 66, Hartford Union 56
Chilton 40, Sheboygan Falls 33
Fall Creek 55, Osseo-Fairchild 46
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 41, Viroqua 25
Green Bay Southwest 58, Green Bay Preble 49
Homestead 69, Whitefish Bay 49
Hurley 58, Washburn 33
Hustisford 34, Dodgeland 32
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 68, Fox Valley Lutheran 51
Kewaunee 55, Gibraltar 29
Kickapoo 70, De Soto 21
Lakeland 78, Medford Area 29
Lena 64, Crivitz 35
Madison La Follette 65, Middleton 58
Marathon 64, Chequamegon 23
Marshfield 69, La Crosse Central 53
McDonell Central 60, Stanley-Boyd 30
Milwaukee Washington/Science/Collegiate 62, Milwaukee Northwest 28
Mosinee 63, Antigo 51
Neenah 73, Appleton East 54
Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 24
New Berlin West 60, Greendale 45
Northland Pines 39, Tomahawk 31
Northwestern 40, Ladysmith 29
Oconto 82, Sturgeon Bay 40
Osceola 60, Unity 32
Oshkosh West 59, Oshkosh North 48
Pewaukee 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 31
Pittsville 39, Rosholt 33
Pius XI Catholic 59, Greenfield 27
Shoreland Lutheran 48, Catholic Central 36
Shorewood 60, South Milwaukee 32
South Shore 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 16
Southwestern 46, Riverdale 24
Stoughton 63, Mount Horeb 52
Valders 70, Roncalli 44
Waukesha West 73, Muskego 49
Waukesha West 80, Oconomowoc 56
Wauwatosa East 62, Menomonee Falls 46
West Bend East 60, Port Washington 49
West De Pere 90, Green Bay East 25
West Salem 60, Luther 33
Westby 62, Arcadia 34
Wisconsin Lutheran 81, West Allis Central 17
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Shiocton 31
