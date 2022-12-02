The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 62, Auburndale 52

Algoma 40, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 24

Amherst 61, Weyauwega-Fremont 40

Ashland 54, Cumberland 15

Belleville 70, Benton 34

Brillion 57, Kiel 38

Burlington 42, Waterford 40

Cashton 57, Necedah 21

Cedarburg 66, Hartford Union 56

Chilton 40, Sheboygan Falls 33

Fall Creek 55, Osseo-Fairchild 46

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 41, Viroqua 25

Green Bay Southwest 58, Green Bay Preble 49

Homestead 69, Whitefish Bay 49

Hurley 58, Washburn 33

Hustisford 34, Dodgeland 32

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 68, Fox Valley Lutheran 51

Kewaunee 55, Gibraltar 29

Kickapoo 70, De Soto 21

Lakeland 78, Medford Area 29

Lena 64, Crivitz 35

Madison La Follette 65, Middleton 58

Marathon 64, Chequamegon 23

Marshfield 69, La Crosse Central 53

McDonell Central 60, Stanley-Boyd 30

Milwaukee Washington/Science/Collegiate 62, Milwaukee Northwest 28

Mosinee 63, Antigo 51

Neenah 73, Appleton East 54

Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 24

New Berlin West 60, Greendale 45

Northland Pines 39, Tomahawk 31

Northwestern 40, Ladysmith 29

Oconto 82, Sturgeon Bay 40

Osceola 60, Unity 32

Oshkosh West 59, Oshkosh North 48

Pewaukee 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 31

Pittsville 39, Rosholt 33

Pius XI Catholic 59, Greenfield 27

Shoreland Lutheran 48, Catholic Central 36

Shorewood 60, South Milwaukee 32

South Shore 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 16

Southwestern 46, Riverdale 24

Stoughton 63, Mount Horeb 52

Valders 70, Roncalli 44

Waukesha West 73, Muskego 49

Waukesha West 80, Oconomowoc 56

Wauwatosa East 62, Menomonee Falls 46

West Bend East 60, Port Washington 49

West De Pere 90, Green Bay East 25

West Salem 60, Luther 33

Westby 62, Arcadia 34

Wisconsin Lutheran 81, West Allis Central 17

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Shiocton 31

