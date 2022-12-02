By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton had 17 points and seven assists over 26 1/2 minutes as he made his 2022-23 season debut in a 133-129 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The game Friday marked the three-time All-Star’s return from offseason wrist surgery. Middleton showed no apparent signs of rust and said he felt just fine physically after the game. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the team will likely rest Middleton for Saturday’s game at Charlotte.

