MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Marti Wronski to chief operating officer. She is the franchise’s highest-ranking female executive since Wendy Selig-Prieb was the president and chairman in the early 2000s. Brewers officials say Wronski is currently the only woman to hold the COO title for a major-league franchise. There are two women working as president of business operations for MLB teams. Caroline O’Connor has that role with the Miami Marlins and Catie Griggs for the Seattle Mariners.

