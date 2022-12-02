By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement has been reached pending a medical review. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reported the deal. ESPN reported the Brewers also would be sending the Mariners about $1.75 million.

