The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56, Shell Lake 39
Fall Creek 86, Eleva-Strum 38
Greendale 59, Wilmot Union 54
Kenosha Indian Trail 72, Destiny 48
Lourdes Academy 54, Oakfield 41
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 96, Milwaukee Golda Meir 66
Pewaukee 74, Menomonee Falls 35
Stoughton 75, Oregon 69
Wauwatosa West 55, Waukesha South 53
West Bend West 51, Sheboygan South 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..