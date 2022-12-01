The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 52, Iola-Scandinavia 36
Ashland 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54
Augustine Prep 50, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39
Blair-Taylor 73, Greenwood 50
Boyceville 65, Augusta 62
Brillion 80, Sheboygan Falls 34
Cadott 54, Eleva-Strum 41
Cameron 72, Barron 41
Cashton 48, Melrose-Mindoro 31
Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Dodgeland 24
Chequamegon 77, Abbotsford 40
Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Ellsworth 63
Colfax 54, Bloomer 50
Columbus Catholic 68, Pacelli 56
Cumberland 80, Spooner 41
Darlington 40, Platteville 39
DeForest 63, Columbus 55
Deerfield 58, Palmyra-Eagle 33
Dodgeville 68, Wisconsin Heights 56
Dominican 92, Milwaukee Lutheran 84
Drummond 51, Luck 33
Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 78, South Shore 39
Edgar 61, Rib Lake 58
Evansville 47, Big Foot 32
Fall River 62, Cambria-Friesland 38
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 68, La Crosse Logan 62
Germantown 87, Milwaukee Vincent 34
Gillett 61, Marion 33
Grantsburg 77, Glenwood City 63
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 80, Sturgeon Bay 63
Green Bay Preble 64, Green Bay East 26
Green Bay Southwest 69, West De Pere 62
Heritage Christian 73, Racine Lutheran 54
Highland 65, Boscobel 29
Hillsboro 54, Richland Center 46
Hillsboro 57, Kickapoo 49
Hortonville 78, Kimberly 75, OT
Hustisford 66, Valley Christian 51
Independence 75, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 39
Janesville Parker 78, Verona Area 72
Kewaunee 59, Algoma 38
Kiel 88, New Holstein 30
Ladysmith 87, St. Croix Falls 55
Lourdes Academy 54, Oakfield 41
Luther 69, Bangor 53
Madison East 76, Sun Prairie 63
Madison La Follette 87, Janesville Craig 68
Manitowoc Lincoln 60, Seymour 43
Markesan 72, Rio 39
Menominee Indian 68, Green Bay West 62
Messmer 69, Milwaukee South 42
Messmer 72, Living Word Lutheran 65
Middleton 71, Madison Memorial 64
Milton 58, Elkhorn Area 54
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 53, Badger 49
Mineral Point 68, Belleville 63
Monticello 55, Belmont 30
Mosinee 79, Merrill 51
Neillsville 59, Stanley-Boyd 56
New Auburn 57, Gilmanton 50
Newman Catholic 56, Athens 46
Northwestern 74, Hayward 36
Osseo-Fairchild 70, Augusta 37
Pardeeville 77, Princeton/Green Lake 66
Peshtigo 68, Sevastopol 24
Pittsville 73, Wonewoc-Center 12
Prentice 95, Lake Holcombe 40
Randolph 83, Montello 48
River Ridge 58, Southwestern 51
Roncalli 50, Chilton 42
Saint Thomas Aquinas 47, White Lake 45
Shullsburg 61, Black Hawk 55
Solon Springs 76, Northwood 35
Southern Door 64, Oconto 52
Sun Prairie West 73, Beloit Memorial 53
Unity 74, Prairie Farm 33
Viroqua 67, Brookwood 48
Watertown 60, Milw. Bay View 40
Watertown Luther Prep 58, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 52
Wauzeka-Steuben 69, De Soto 47
Webster 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 36
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 70, Sparta 43
