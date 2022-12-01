The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 66, Shullsburg 40
Altoona 56, Osceola 49
Amherst 40, Adams-Friendship 36
Ashland 58, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54
Augustine Prep 53, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26
Beaver Dam 79, Reedsburg Area 39
Belmont 52, Barneveld 31
Big Foot 43, Jefferson 21
Brodhead 58, Clinton 25
Cambridge 56, Poynette 41
Cedar Grove-Belgium 66, Random Lake 50
Clear Lake 47, Clayton 33
Clintonville 46, Little Chute 19
Drummond 51, Luck 33
Durand 56, Boyceville 19
East Troy 44, Whitewater 34
Edgerton 75, McFarland 58
Elk Mound 83, Glenwood City 21
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Hilbert 45
Evansville 51, Turner 40
Florence 50, Elcho 15
Hillsboro 58, Kickapoo 54
Hillsboro 69, Richland Center 46
Hortonville 59, Kimberly 29
Johnson Creek 64, Juda 32
Kewaskum 57, Ripon 47
Laconia 54, Grafton 53
Laona-Wabeno 58, Three Lakes 23
Living Word Lutheran 56, Central Wisconsin Christian 50
Lomira 54, Horicon 28
Mauston 51, Black River Falls 25
Menasha 60, Shawano 40
Milw. Washington 62, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 27
Mosinee 62, D.C. Everest 46
New Auburn 58, Gilmanton 26
New Glarus 63, Lakeside Lutheran 47
Northland Lutheran 51, Nekoosa 44
Notre Dame 87, Ashwaubenon 13
Onalaska 59, Tomah 42
Oostburg 86, Sheboygan Christian 29
Prairie Farm 56, Unity 42
Prescott 59, Saint Croix Central 27
Racine Lutheran 56, Saint Thomas More 50
River Valley 56, Wisconsin Heights 54
Sheboygan Area Luth. 75, Kohler 36
Solon Springs 64, Northwood 38
Somerset 57, River Falls 40
Spring Valley 45, Elmwood/Plum City 35
Tri-County 34, Tigerton 22
Waunakee 53, Slinger 44
Waunakee 61, Milwaukee King 57
Waupun 70, Winneconne 43
Westfield Area 71, Sparta 35
Wisconsin Dells 48, Lodi 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..