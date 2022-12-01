The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 66, Shullsburg 40

Altoona 56, Osceola 49

Amherst 40, Adams-Friendship 36

Ashland 58, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54

Augustine Prep 53, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26

Beaver Dam 79, Reedsburg Area 39

Belmont 52, Barneveld 31

Big Foot 43, Jefferson 21

Brodhead 58, Clinton 25

Cambridge 56, Poynette 41

Cedar Grove-Belgium 66, Random Lake 50

Clear Lake 47, Clayton 33

Clintonville 46, Little Chute 19

Drummond 51, Luck 33

Durand 56, Boyceville 19

East Troy 44, Whitewater 34

Edgerton 75, McFarland 58

Elk Mound 83, Glenwood City 21

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Hilbert 45

Evansville 51, Turner 40

Florence 50, Elcho 15

Hillsboro 58, Kickapoo 54

Hillsboro 69, Richland Center 46

Hortonville 59, Kimberly 29

Johnson Creek 64, Juda 32

Kewaskum 57, Ripon 47

Laconia 54, Grafton 53

Laona-Wabeno 58, Three Lakes 23

Living Word Lutheran 56, Central Wisconsin Christian 50

Lomira 54, Horicon 28

Mauston 51, Black River Falls 25

Menasha 60, Shawano 40

Milw. Washington 62, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 27

Mosinee 62, D.C. Everest 46

New Auburn 58, Gilmanton 26

New Glarus 63, Lakeside Lutheran 47

Northland Lutheran 51, Nekoosa 44

Notre Dame 87, Ashwaubenon 13

Onalaska 59, Tomah 42

Oostburg 86, Sheboygan Christian 29

Prairie Farm 56, Unity 42

Prescott 59, Saint Croix Central 27

Racine Lutheran 56, Saint Thomas More 50

River Valley 56, Wisconsin Heights 54

Sheboygan Area Luth. 75, Kohler 36

Solon Springs 64, Northwood 38

Somerset 57, River Falls 40

Spring Valley 45, Elmwood/Plum City 35

Tri-County 34, Tigerton 22

Waunakee 53, Slinger 44

Waunakee 61, Milwaukee King 57

Waupun 70, Winneconne 43

Westfield Area 71, Sparta 35

Wisconsin Dells 48, Lodi 34

