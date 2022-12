The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 66, Shullsburg 40

Florence 50, Elcho 15

Hillsboro 58, Kickapoo 54

Hillsboro 69, Richland Center 46

Milw. Washington 62, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 27

Solon Springs 64, Northwood 38

Tri-County 34, Tigerton 22

Waunakee 53, Slinger 44

Waunakee 61, Milwaukee King 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..