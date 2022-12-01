MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is set to ask state environmental officials for permission to develop new limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in groundwater. Department of Natural Resources officials are scheduled to ask the agency’s policy board on Dec. 14 for permission to begin drafting numeric standards for four types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in groundwater. The board adopted limits on PFAS in surface and drinking water earlier this year but killed the agency’s proposal to set groundwater limits. DNR officials say they’re renewing the process after federal environmental officials in June issued health advisories on PFAS in groundwater. DNR officials have not said what limits they’re considering.

