The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56, Shell Lake 39

Fall Creek 86, Eleva-Strum 38

Greendale 59, Wilmot Union 54

Lourdes Academy 54, Oakfield 41

Pewaukee 74, Menomonee Falls 35

Stoughton 75, Oregon 69

West Bend West 51, Sheboygan South 44

