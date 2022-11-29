RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say the remains of a Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 have been identified in Montana. The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that authorities believe Rogers Lee Ellis of Wisconsin Rapids was hitchhiking when he left Wisconsin and was killed by someone he was traveling with. Human remains were found in 2004 near Red Lodge — but at the time, DNA from the remains could not be matched with a relative. This year, authorities conducted a genetic genealogy investigation to help identify the remains as belonging to Ellis. Authorities say they are now launching a cold case homicide investigation to find the person or people who killed Ellis.

