The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Black River Falls 61, Sparta 54
Boscobel 53, North Crawford 41
Boyceville 77, Gilmanton 47
Brookwood 55, Coulee Christian-Providence 47
Campbellsport 71, Ripon 56
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56, Shell Lake 39
Cornell 45, Gilman 40
Fall Creek 86, Eleva-Strum 38
Fall River 85, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 60
Hilbert 58, Gibraltar 40
Horicon 54, Palmyra-Eagle 44
Ithaca 83, Wonewoc-Center 26
La Crosse Central 62, River Falls 39
Lac Courte Oreilles 62, Lake Holcombe 61
Laona-Wabeno 68, NE Wis. Christian Home School 33
Mauston 51, River Valley 48
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 79, Milwaukee Golda Meir 68
Niagara 57, Goodman/Pembine 45
Port Edwards 72, Nekoosa 54
Prairie Farm 61, Mellen 45
River Ridge 62, Lancaster 40
Riverdale 68, La Farge 42
Royall 58, Kickapoo 48
Sevastopol 58, Wausaukee 51
Shoreland Lutheran 97, Eastbrook Academy 28
St. Marys Springs 74, Central Wisconsin Christian 42
Two Rivers 64, Algoma 33
Waupun 85, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 79
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
