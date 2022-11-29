The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Black River Falls 61, Sparta 54

Boscobel 53, North Crawford 41

Boyceville 77, Gilmanton 47

Brookwood 55, Coulee Christian-Providence 47

Campbellsport 71, Ripon 56

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56, Shell Lake 39

Cornell 45, Gilman 40

Fall Creek 86, Eleva-Strum 38

Fall River 85, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 60

Hilbert 58, Gibraltar 40

Horicon 54, Palmyra-Eagle 44

Ithaca 83, Wonewoc-Center 26

La Crosse Central 62, River Falls 39

Lac Courte Oreilles 62, Lake Holcombe 61

Laona-Wabeno 68, NE Wis. Christian Home School 33

Mauston 51, River Valley 48

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 79, Milwaukee Golda Meir 68

Niagara 57, Goodman/Pembine 45

Port Edwards 72, Nekoosa 54

Prairie Farm 61, Mellen 45

River Ridge 62, Lancaster 40

Riverdale 68, La Farge 42

Royall 58, Kickapoo 48

Sevastopol 58, Wausaukee 51

Shoreland Lutheran 97, Eastbrook Academy 28

St. Marys Springs 74, Central Wisconsin Christian 42

Two Rivers 64, Algoma 33

Waupun 85, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 79

