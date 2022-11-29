The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 60, Greenwood 33

Adams-Friendship 72, Portage 16

Assumption 65, Newman Catholic 41

Athens 75, Spencer 24

Auburndale 66, Rosholt 45

Barneveld 43, Lancaster 32

Black Hawk 45, Shullsburg 39

Boyceville 72, Gilmanton 26

Cedar Grove-Belgium 51, Sheboygan Christian 33

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 69, Shell Lake 38

Colfax 38, Clear Lake 25

Crandon 41, Holmen 24

Crandon 75, Rhinelander 35

Darlington 77, Shullsburg 42

East Troy 50, Badger 37

Elk Mound 44, Baldwin-Woodville 26

Evansville 57, Edgerton 53

Fall Creek 60, Eleva-Strum 17

Fennimore 55, Highland 41

Florence 65, North Dickinson, Mich. 30

Gilman 63, Cornell 36

Hilbert 46, Gibraltar 42

La Farge/Youth Initiative 49, Riverdale 40

Lake Holcombe 58, Lac Courte Oreilles 30

Lancaster 61, Wisconsin Heights 38

Laona-Wabeno 58, Elcho 21

Lincoln 59, Port Edwards 42

Lourdes Academy 63, Weyauwega-Fremont 36

Mauston 70, New Lisbon 39

McFarland 83, Jefferson 33

Mineral Point 72, Dodgeville 35

Monticello 57, Benton 51

Neenah 87, Stevens Point 54

New London 54, Mosinee 45

Oneida Nation 73, West Allis Central 25

Oshkosh West 75, Waukesha South 27

Phillips 80, Three Lakes 47

Potosi/Cassville 47, Southwestern 37

Randolph 60, Columbus 48

Sheboygan South 78, Green Bay East 12

Shiocton 44, Wild Rose 41

St. Mary Catholic 55, Pacelli 35

Thorp 66, Colby 55

Waterford 78, Milton 64

Waterloo 57, Lodi 49

Waunakee 76, Portage 19

West Salem 73, Sparta 50

Whitefish Bay 43, Mukwonago 39

