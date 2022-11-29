The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 60, Greenwood 33
Adams-Friendship 72, Portage 16
Assumption 65, Newman Catholic 41
Athens 75, Spencer 24
Auburndale 66, Rosholt 45
Barneveld 43, Lancaster 32
Black Hawk 45, Shullsburg 39
Boyceville 72, Gilmanton 26
Cedar Grove-Belgium 51, Sheboygan Christian 33
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 69, Shell Lake 38
Colfax 38, Clear Lake 25
Crandon 41, Holmen 24
Crandon 75, Rhinelander 35
Darlington 77, Shullsburg 42
East Troy 50, Badger 37
Elk Mound 44, Baldwin-Woodville 26
Evansville 57, Edgerton 53
Fall Creek 60, Eleva-Strum 17
Fennimore 55, Highland 41
Florence 65, North Dickinson, Mich. 30
Gilman 63, Cornell 36
Hilbert 46, Gibraltar 42
La Farge/Youth Initiative 49, Riverdale 40
Lake Holcombe 58, Lac Courte Oreilles 30
Lancaster 61, Wisconsin Heights 38
Laona-Wabeno 58, Elcho 21
Lincoln 59, Port Edwards 42
Lourdes Academy 63, Weyauwega-Fremont 36
Mauston 70, New Lisbon 39
McFarland 83, Jefferson 33
Mineral Point 72, Dodgeville 35
Monticello 57, Benton 51
Neenah 87, Stevens Point 54
New London 54, Mosinee 45
Oneida Nation 73, West Allis Central 25
Oshkosh West 75, Waukesha South 27
Phillips 80, Three Lakes 47
Potosi/Cassville 47, Southwestern 37
Randolph 60, Columbus 48
Sheboygan South 78, Green Bay East 12
Shiocton 44, Wild Rose 41
St. Mary Catholic 55, Pacelli 35
Thorp 66, Colby 55
Waterford 78, Milton 64
Waterloo 57, Lodi 49
Waunakee 76, Portage 19
West Salem 73, Sparta 50
Whitefish Bay 43, Mukwonago 39
