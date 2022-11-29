MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered energy firm Enbridge Inc. and an American Indian tribe to come up with a emergency plan to prevent potential oil spills from a pipeline running through the tribe’s reservation. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued Enbridge in 2019 to force the company to remove a section of pipeline that runs through their reservation in northern Wisconsin. Enbridge has agreed to the reroute. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that U.S. District Judge William Conley said in an order Monday that the risk of a significant rupture in a portion of the line that runs through the reservation exists. He ordered the company and tribe to reach an agreement on emergency measures to avoid a spill.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.