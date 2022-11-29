By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters killed 14% more deer during Wisconsin’s nine-day gun season this year than in 2021, nearly double the five-year average. The season closed Sunday evening. The state Department of Natural Resources released preliminary data Tuesday that showed hunters killed 203,295 deer during the season, up 14.4% from last year. The average percent change in each of the past five years has been a 7.7% increase. The higher kill totals come despite fewer hunters in the woods. The DNR reported gun license sales were down about 1.6% from last year. DNR biologist Jeff Pritzl says snow cover helped hunters spot deer. He also noted that 75% of the state’s corn has been harvested, depriving deer of cover.

