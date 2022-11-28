SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A former bishop who led the Diocese of Sioux Falls for 14 years has died. Bishop Emeritus Paul Swain died Saturday at Avera Dougherty Hospice at age 79. Swain led the diocese from 2006 through 2020 and was known as a humble leader. The Argus Leader reports that oversaw the closing or consolidation of smaller parishes. He also addressed child sex abuse allegations against 11 priests from his diocese who had substantiated claims of abuse made against them from 1958 to 1992. The names were published in March of 2019, along with a letter from Swain that encouraged other victims to come forward.

