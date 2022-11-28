By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with injured ribs. Rodgers already played the last several weeks with a broken right thumb and appeared in pain during a drive in the third that led to a Packers field goal. Rodgers attempted only a few short throws and grimaced after he released the ball. Rodgers was 11-of-16 passing for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Rodgers said he wanted to stay in the lineup.

