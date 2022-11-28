By STEVE MEGARGEE

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell spent much of his first day on the job speaking to his new players and realizing that many of them had hoped this search would have a different outcome. Fickell told them that change is never easy while adding that “the things that are easy aren’t what last.” Many players had openly called for interim head coach Jim Leonhard to get the job for keeps. Fickell comes to Wisconsin after going 57-18 in six seasons at Cincinnati. Fickell led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff last season.

