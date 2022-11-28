The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 60, Greenwood 33

Adams-Friendship 72, Portage 16

Assumption 65, Newman Catholic 41

Auburndale 66, Rosholt 45

Barneveld 43, Lancaster 32

Crandon 41, Holmen 24

Crandon 75, Rhinelander 35

Darlington 77, Shullsburg 42

Elk Mound 44, Baldwin-Woodville 26

Evansville 57, Edgerton 53

Fall Creek 60, Eleva-Strum 17

Florence 65, North Dickinson, Mich. 30

Hilbert 46, Gibraltar 42

Lancaster 61, Wisconsin Heights 38

Lincoln 59, Port Edwards 42

Lourdes Academy 63, Weyauwega-Fremont 36

McFarland 83, Jefferson 33

Mineral Point 72, Dodgeville 35

Neenah 87, Stevens Point 54

New London 54, Mosinee 45

Oshkosh West 75, Waukesha South 27

Sheboygan South 78, Green Bay East 12

Shiocton 44, Wild Rose 41

Thorp 66, Colby 55

Waunakee 76, Portage 19

West Salem 73, Sparta 50

Whitefish Bay 43, Mukwonago 39

