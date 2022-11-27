The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baraboo 77, Sparta 64

Bay Port 66, Stevens Point 47

Beaver Dam 56, Adams-Friendship 41

Brown Deer 90, Milwaukee Golda Meir 77

Crivitz 60, Peshtigo 56, OT

Cudahy 69, Cuba City 65

Fennimore 50, Barneveld 41

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61, Bonduel 39

Greendale 71, Racine Horlick 61

Hartford Union 67, Watertown 57

Kenosha Bradford 49, Janesville Parker 43

Lake Mills 66, Deerfield 55

Lodi 61, Reedsburg Area 58

Lourdes Academy 58, Laconia 53

Muskego 75, Wauwatosa East 54

New Berlin Eisenhower 60, Badger 46

New London 46, Lakeland 45

Oak Creek 74, New Berlin West 50

Oregon 91, Big Foot 63

Oshkosh North 76, D.C. Everest 74

Plymouth 81, Sheboygan Falls 40

Pulaski 70, Antigo 44

Racine Case 61, Green Bay Preble 59

Shawano 63, Clintonville 36

Shullsburg 68, Warren, Ill. 49

Slinger 65, Menasha 53

South Milwaukee 61, Racine Park 52

St. Mary Catholic 91, The Prairie School 51

Sun Prairie 77, Oconomowoc 66

Verona Area 68, Wauwatosa West 67

Waterford 53, Kenosha Tremper 51

West Allis Nathan Hale 65, Martin Luther 47

Whitnall 57, Kettle Moraine 41

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63, Ellsworth 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..