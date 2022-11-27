PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an oblique injury late in the third quarter and was questionable to return. Rodgers already played the last several weeks with a broken right thumb and appeared in pain during a drive in the third that led to a Packers field goal. Rodgers attempted only a few short throws and grimaced after he released the ball. Rodgers was 11 of 16 passing for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He left with his team trailing 34-23.

