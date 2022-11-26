MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has revoked a law license from a former Milwaukee County juvenile court judge who had pleaded guilty to federal charges of transmitting child pornography. The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that the seriousness of Brett Blomme’s misconduct while a judge merited the revocation of his law license. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Blomme’s license was already suspended, but he had filed a “petition for the consensual revocation” of his license.

