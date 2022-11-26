MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin labor relations commission has ruled that the UW Health hospital system will not be required to recognize a nurses union or engage in collective bargaining negotiations. The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission found that UW Health was exempted from collective bargaining laws because the nurses are public employees under Act 10 — a 2011 law passed under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that both UW Health and the nurse’s group described the ruling as an initial step in the nurse’s effort to regain union recognition.

