The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baraboo 77, Sparta 64
Bay Port 66, Stevens Point 47
Beaver Dam 56, Adams-Friendship 41
Cudahy 69, Cuba City 65
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61, Bonduel 39
Greendale 71, Racine Horlick 61
Hartford Union 67, Watertown 57
Kenosha Bradford 49, Janesville Parker 43
Lake Mills 66, Deerfield 55
Lodi 61, Reedsburg Area 58
Lourdes Academy 58, Laconia 53
Muskego 75, Wauwatosa East 54
New Berlin Eisenhower 60, Badger 46
New London 46, Lakeland 45
Oak Creek 74, New Berlin West 50
Oregon 91, Big Foot 63
Oshkosh North 76, D.C. Everest 74
Plymouth 81, Sheboygan Falls 40
Pulaski 70, Antigo 44
Racine Case 61, Green Bay Preble 59
Shullsburg 68, Warren, Ill. 49
Slinger 65, Menasha 53
South Milwaukee 61, Racine Park 52
St. Mary Catholic 91, The Prairie School 51
Sun Prairie 77, Oconomowoc 66
Waterford 53, Kenosha Tremper 51
West Allis Nathan Hale 65, Martin Luther 47
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63, Ellsworth 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..