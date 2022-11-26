The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton West 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 62

Cedar Grove-Belgium 60, Southern Door 55

Fond du Lac 71, Bay Port 41

Franklin 58, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49

Germantown 85, Watertown 57

Holmen 51, Rhinelander 37

Homestead 75, Appleton East 65

Hortonville 72, Wausau West 54

Kettle Moraine 71, Oregon 48

Laconia 54, Martin Luther 53

Laona-Wabeno 49, Merrill 43

Menomonee Falls 76, Whitnall 71

Milwaukee Academy of Science 61, Brookfield Central 50

Notre Dame 79, Verona Area 57

Oostburg 61, Mishicot 40

Pewaukee 65, Hartford Union 46

Pius XI Catholic 65, Edgewood 41

Sheboygan Falls 53, Plymouth 31

Waukesha West 73, Cedarburg 53

Waunakee 53, Slinger 44

Whitefish Bay 70, Oconomowoc 46

Hamline Univ. Tournament=

St. Louis Park, Minn. 74, Madison Memorial 49

St. Thomas Academy Tournament=

Aquinas 74, Holy Family Catholic, Minn. 64

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..