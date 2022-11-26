The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton West 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 62
Cedar Grove-Belgium 60, Southern Door 55
Franklin 58, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49
Germantown 85, Watertown 57
Holmen 51, Rhinelander 37
Kettle Moraine 71, Oregon 48
Laconia 54, Martin Luther 53
Pewaukee 65, Hartford Union 46
Pius XI Catholic 65, Edgewood 41
Waukesha West 73, Cedarburg 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..