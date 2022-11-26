The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton West 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 62

Cedar Grove-Belgium 60, Southern Door 55

Franklin 58, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49

Germantown 85, Watertown 57

Holmen 51, Rhinelander 37

Kettle Moraine 71, Oregon 48

Laconia 54, Martin Luther 53

Pewaukee 65, Hartford Union 46

Pius XI Catholic 65, Edgewood 41

Waukesha West 73, Cedarburg 53

