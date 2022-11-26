By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Athan Kaliakmanis connected with Le’Meke Brockington on a tiebreaking 45-yard touchdown with 3:40 remaining and Minnesota barely hung on in the final minute to beat Wisconsin 23-16 on Saturday. Wisconsin had first-and-goal at the 5-yard line in the final minute before penalties foiled the Badgers’ comeback attempt. Minnesota has beaten Wisconsin in consecutive years for the first time since 1993-94.

