The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 59, Loyal 43
Crivitz 73, Sturgeon Bay 53
D.C. Everest 66, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 55
Howards Grove 74, Port Washington 67
McDonell Central 74, Wausau East 72
Mosinee 68, New London 66
Newman Catholic 60, Northland Pines 58
Oshkosh North 84, Eau Claire Memorial 71
Peshtigo 74, Coleman 56
Sheboygan South 45, Kewaskum 44
Wausau West 68, Stanley-Boyd 48
Wrightstown 67, Seymour 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..