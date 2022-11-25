The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Germantown 76, Wausau West 58
Hortonville 77, Homestead 51
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58, Xavier 44
Laconia 70, Mishicot 43
New Holstein 58, Valders 50
Oak Creek 55, Appleton East 47
Pius XI Catholic 49, Muskego 21
Rhinelander 49, D.C. Everest 47
South Milwaukee 50, Oconomowoc 49
Waukesha West 71, Kimberly 65
Wausau East 56, Mosinee 50
Wilmot Union 59, Racine Lutheran 55
Wrightstown 47, Seymour 34
Hamline Univ. Tournament=
Minnetonka, Minn. 74, Madison Memorial 23
St. Thomas Academy Tournament=
Providence Academy, Minn. 83, Aquinas 72
___
