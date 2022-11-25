The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Germantown 76, Wausau West 58

Hortonville 77, Homestead 51

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58, Xavier 44

Laconia 70, Mishicot 43

New Holstein 58, Valders 50

Oak Creek 55, Appleton East 47

Pius XI Catholic 49, Muskego 21

Rhinelander 49, D.C. Everest 47

South Milwaukee 50, Oconomowoc 49

Waukesha West 71, Kimberly 65

Wausau East 56, Mosinee 50

Wilmot Union 59, Racine Lutheran 55

Wrightstown 47, Seymour 34

Hamline Univ. Tournament=

Minnetonka, Minn. 74, Madison Memorial 23

St. Thomas Academy Tournament=

Providence Academy, Minn. 83, Aquinas 72

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..