The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Germantown 76, Wausau West 58
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58, Xavier 44
Laconia 70, Mishicot 43
New Holstein 58, Valders 50
Oak Creek 55, Appleton East 47
Pius XI Catholic 49, Muskego 21
Rhinelander 49, D.C. Everest 47
South Milwaukee 50, Oconomowoc 49
Waukesha West 71, Kimberly 65
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..