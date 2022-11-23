SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Catholic Diocese of Superior published names late Tuesday of almost two dozen clergy that it says have had credible claims of sexually abusing minors made against them. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that many of the allegations date back 30 years or more. The diocese said the list stems from three separate reviews of clergy files. It includes priests and other faith leaders who have served with the diocese, including credible allegations at other dioceses outside Wisconsin. The Superior diocese is the latest to publish names of alleged abusers.

