MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Sen. Alberta Darling announced Wednesday she will retire after a 32-year career in the Wisconsin Legislature. Darling, a River Hills Republican, will step down Dec. 1. Her departure means Republicans won’t have a supermajority in the chamber at least until a special election is held to fill the seat representing Milwaukee’s northern suburbs. Darling has been in the Senate since 1992 after first serving a single term in the Assembly. She spent 22 years on the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.