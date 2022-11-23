By The Associated Press

Mohamed Ibrahim will be chasing Minnesota’s single-season and career rushing records as the Gophers visit Wisconsin on Saturday in the latest edition of college football’s most-played rivalry. A Minnesota victory would tie the all-time series at 62-62-8. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 14 straight times from 2004-17. The two schools have split the four matchups since. This is a trophy game with the winner getting Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Wisconsin’s Nick Herbig leads the nation with 1.1 sacks per game but must sit out the first half because of a targeting penalty he committed during the Badgers’ victory at Nebraska.

