WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis has retired after posting a 78-13 record in seven seasons at the Division III program. Wisconsin-Whitewater was an NCAA Division III runner-up under Bullis in 2019 and lost in the semifinals in 2015, 2018 and 2021. The Warhawks went 8-3 this season and fell 33-28 to Aurora in the first round of the playoffs. Bullis joined Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2008 as an assistant on a staff headed by current Kansas coach Lance Leipold. Wisconsin-Whitewater won national titles in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014 when Bullis was an assistant on Leipold’s staff.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.