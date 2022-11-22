MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders say they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Tuesday they want to eliminate a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Vos and LeMahieu both spoke at a WisPolitics.com event. They also both said they hoped to work better with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in his second term. Vos and LeMahieu both said Evers reached out to them recently after winning reelection to a second term.

