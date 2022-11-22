The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin 56, Spring Valley 29
Appleton East 72, Green Bay Preble 55
Appleton North 46, De Pere 29
Assumption 65, Newman Catholic 41
Athens 70, Prentice 28
Athens 76, Abbotsford 33
Auburndale 56, Stratford 50
Augusta 30, Greenwood 24
Baldwin-Woodville 65, Amery 60
Belmont 86, Argyle 16
Berlin 47, Mayville 26
Boscobel 58, De Soto 28
Boyceville 39, Independence 36
Brillion 58, Amherst 37
Brodhead 47, Evansville 39
Brookfield Academy 90, Messmer 25
Cashton 57, Seneca 21
Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family, Ill. 41, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 37
Chippewa Falls 68, D.C. Everest 45
Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Arcadia 58
Colfax 46, Bloomer 36
Columbus Catholic 51, Colby 47
Crandon 65, Coleman 53
DeForest 73, Reedsburg Area 60
Delavan-Darien 46, Williams Bay 30
Dodgeville 63, Wisconsin Heights 35
Durand 45, Cameron 24
East Troy 44, Turner 28
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Cornell 25
Eau Claire Memorial 80, Tomah 32
Edgar 52, Marathon 37
Edgerton 70, Clinton 51
Edgewood 68, Fort Atkinson 36
Elk Mound 52, Regis 39
Elkhorn Area 65, Waukesha South 31
Ellsworth 46, Altoona 35
Fall Creek 60, Eleva-Strum 17
Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Waupaca 23
Freedom 72, Clintonville 20
Gillett 47, Wausau East 42
Gilman 56, Loyal 55
Grafton 62, West Bend West 29
Greenfield 47, Waterford 30
Hartford Union 78, Wisconsin Lutheran 65
Highland 56, Kickapoo 52
Howards Grove 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 38
Iola-Scandinavia 53, Wild Rose 35
Iowa-Grant 46, Parkview 33
Ithaca 53, Necedah 21
Janesville Craig 78, Janesville Parker 36
Janesville Craig 80, Beloit Memorial 52
Kaukauna 75, Bay Port 51
Kenosha Bradford 74, Badger 36
Kenosha Indian Trail 100, Milwaukee Washington/Career and Tech. Ed. 36
Kenosha Tremper 59, Waukesha North 26
Kettle Moraine 54, Pewaukee 52
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Hamilton 63
Kewaskum 45, Kiel 32
Kohler 42, Hilbert 35
Ladysmith 37, Stanley-Boyd 29
Lake Mills 55, Wisconsin Dells 38
Lakeland 71, Shawano 31
Lakeside Lutheran 42, Cambridge 34
Lancaster 73, Southwestern 21
Laona-Wabeno 59, Oconto 51
Lena 60, Bowler 21
Living Word Lutheran 67, Heritage Christian 38
Lourdes Academy 53, St. Marys Springs 47
Luther 58, Melrose-Mindoro 56
Madison La Follette 71, Sun Prairie 63
Madison Memorial 71, Janesville Parker 57
Manitowoc Lincoln 84, Green Bay East 15
Marinette 57, Luxemburg-Casco 50
Marshall 60, Lodi 39
Marshfield 69, Eau Claire North 50
Martin Luther 52, Orange Lutheran, Calif. 43
McFarland 83, Jefferson 33
Menominee Indian 60, Oneida Nation 56
Menomonie 50, Onalaska 44
Merrill 62, Medford Area 42
Monona Grove 52, Oregon 43
Montello 50, Palmyra-Eagle 45
Mount Horeb 65, Milton 50
Neenah 56, Wausau West 36
Neillsville 66, Owen-Withee 28
New Auburn 35, Luck 19
New Berlin Eisenhower 53, Union Grove 51
New Berlin West 61, Muskego 51
New Glarus 52, Columbus 51
New Richmond 71, St. Croix Falls 47
Oakfield 48, Fall River 37
Oconto Falls 41, Little Chute 29
Oostburg 75, Ozaukee 27
Oshkosh North 49, Menasha 48
Oshkosh West 55, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 30
Pacelli 59, Marion 10
Phillips 74, Prentice 19
Pittsville 63, Nekoosa 17
Platteville 53, Darlington 46
Port Washington 64, Milw. Academy of Excellence 11
Prairie Farm 68, Barron 41
Prairie du Chien 68, La Crosse Logan 25
Prescott 66, Somerset 55
Racine St. Catherine’s 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 34
Rhinelander 70, Ashland 58
Rib Lake 47, Chequamegon 16
Rio 54, Hustisford 31
Ripon 48, Markesan 40
Riverdale 39, Seneca 31
Saint Croix Central 53, Osceola 44
Saint Francis 52, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 13
Saint Thomas Aquinas 46, White Lake 5
Saint Thomas More 65, Milwaukee Riverside University 36
Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Random Lake 45
Shoreland Lutheran 65, Racine Horlick 31
Southern Door 57, Shiocton 33
St. Mary Catholic 49, Mishicot 46
Stockbridge 44, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 34
Stoughton 75, Monroe 15
Sturgeon Bay 62, NE Wis. Christian Home School 55
Superior 68, Hayward 26
Suring 47, Rosholt 32
The Prairie School 79, Catholic Memorial 43
Three Lakes 55, Northland Pines 23
Tomahawk 45, Elcho 28
Valders 60, Plymouth 48
Viroqua 49, Weston 29
Watertown 47, Sauk Prairie 32
Waunakee 76, Portage 19
Waupun 61, Laconia 52
Wautoma 40, Lomira 39
Wauwatosa East 75, Shorewood 60
Wauwatosa West 66, West Bend East 48
Webster 59, Solon Springs 42
West Allis Nathan Hale 43, Whitnall 31
West De Pere 64, Ashwaubenon 62
Westfield Area 65, Pardeeville 25
Whitehall 57, Elmwood/Plum City 44
Whitewater 47, Big Foot 38
Wilmot Union 59, Racine Lutheran 55
Winneconne 48, North Fond du Lac 44
Wrightstown 79, Denmark 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Madison East vs. Middleton, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..