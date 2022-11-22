The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 87, Juda 17
Albany 48, Johnson Creek 42
Algoma 73, NE Wis. Christian Home School 39
Almond-Bancroft 48, Manawa 45
Athens 59, Loyal 43
Auburndale 73, Colby 55
Barron 66, Prairie Farm 35
Belleville 67, Barneveld 53
Benton 69, Pecatonica 58
Berlin 69, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 52
Bonduel 74, Sevastopol 28
Boyceville 55, Independence 41
Campbellsport 71, New Holstein 49
Central Wisconsin Christian 50, Markesan 43
Chesterton Academy, Minn. 52, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 26
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62, Augusta 47
Chilton 61, Sturgeon Bay 49
Cochrane-Fountain City 68, Osseo-Fairchild 63, 2OT
Colfax 45, Thorp 40
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 80, Cornell 46
Edgerton 68, Badger 64
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 88, Valley Christian 31
Elkhorn Area 79, East Troy 61
Evansville 55, River Valley 39
Fall River 66, Dodgeland 16
Fennimore 50, River Ridge 43
Florence 57, Niagara 44
Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Seymour 45
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 85, Sparta 51
Heritage Christian 82, University School of Milwaukee 41
Hillsboro 57, Kickapoo 49
Ithaca 75, Necedah 66
Kewaunee 67, Luxemburg-Casco 51
Kiel 88, Green Bay West 50
Kohler 95, Gibraltar 65
Ladysmith 92, Chequamegon 66
Lakeland 71, Shawano 31
Living Word Lutheran 65, Augustine Prep 30
Madison Country Day 65, Rio 52
Marshfield 69, Rhinelander 38
Menominee Indian 86, Oconto Falls 78
Montello 56, Palmyra-Eagle 46
Monticello 68, Parkview 56
Mukwonago 65, Waterford 55
New Lisbon 79, Coulee Christian-Providence 35
North Crawford 74, Riverdale 49
Northland Pines 77, Three Lakes 35
Oconto 78, Laona-Wabeno 57
Omro 103, Wautoma 77
Pardeeville 53, Waterloo 42
Plymouth 73, Valders 67
Prentice 69, Flambeau 58
Princeton/Green Lake 61, Westfield Area 51
Pulaski 67, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 59
Rice Lake 86, Somerset 72
Richland Center 52, Viroqua 49
Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Destiny 24
Shorewood 74, Brookfield Academy 67
Southern Door 62, Denmark 49
Southwestern 78, Cassville 39
Suring 73, Bowler 62
The Prairie School 59, Williams Bay 38
Two Rivers 56, Manitowoc Lutheran 55
Watertown Luther Prep 51, Cambridge 49
Westby 56, Mauston 54
Weston 56, Wonewoc-Center 13
Wild Rose 60, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 35
Wisconsin Lutheran 90, Moline, Ill. 80
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..