The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin 56, Spring Valley 29
Appleton East 72, Green Bay Preble 55
Appleton North 46, De Pere 29
Athens 70, Prentice 28
Athens 76, Abbotsford 33
Auburndale 56, Stratford 50
Augusta 30, Greenwood 24
Boscobel 58, De Soto 28
Boyceville 39, Independence 36
Brookfield Academy 90, Messmer 25
Cashton 57, Seneca 21
Chippewa Falls 68, D.C. Everest 45
Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Arcadia 58
Colfax 46, Bloomer 36
Crandon 65, Coleman 53
Delavan-Darien 46, Williams Bay 30
Dodgeville 63, Wisconsin Heights 35
Durand 45, Cameron 24
Eau Claire Memorial 80, Tomah 32
Edgar 52, Marathon 37
Elk Mound 52, Regis 39
Elkhorn Area 65, Waukesha South 31
Gillett 47, Wausau East 42
Grafton 62, West Bend West 29
Hartford Union 78, Wisconsin Lutheran 65
Highland 56, Kickapoo 52
Howards Grove 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 38
Iola-Scandinavia 53, Wild Rose 35
Iowa-Grant 46, Parkview 33
Ithaca 53, Necedah 21
Janesville Craig 78, Janesville Parker 36
Janesville Craig 80, Beloit Memorial 52
Kaukauna 75, Bay Port 51
Kenosha Bradford 74, Badger 36
Kenosha Tremper 59, Waukesha North 26
Kettle Moraine 54, Pewaukee 52
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Hamilton 63
Kohler 42, Hilbert 35
Lake Mills 55, Wisconsin Dells 38
Lakeland 71, Shawano 31
Lancaster 73, Southwestern 21
Laona-Wabeno 59, Oconto 51
Lena 60, Bowler 21
Living Word Lutheran 67, Heritage Christian 38
Lourdes Academy 53, St. Marys Springs 47
Luther 58, Melrose-Mindoro 56
Madison La Follette 71, Sun Prairie 63
Madison Memorial 71, Janesville Parker 57
Manitowoc Lincoln 84, Green Bay East 15
Marinette 57, Luxemburg-Casco 50
Marshall 60, Lodi 39
Menomonie 50, Onalaska 44
Merrill 62, Medford Area 42
Monona Grove 52, Oregon 43
Montello 50, Palmyra-Eagle 45
Neenah 56, Wausau West 36
Neillsville 66, Owen-Withee 28
New Auburn 35, Luck 19
New Berlin West 61, Muskego 51
New Glarus 52, Columbus 51
Oakfield 48, Fall River 37
Oconto Falls 41, Little Chute 29
Oostburg 75, Ozaukee 27
Oshkosh North 49, Menasha 48
Oshkosh West 55, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 30
Pacelli 57, Marion 10
Pittsville 63, Nekoosa 17
Platteville 53, Darlington 46
Port Washington 64, Milw. Academy of Excellence 11
Prairie du Chien 68, La Crosse Logan 25
Prescott 66, Somerset 55
Racine St. Catherine’s 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 34
Rhinelander 70, Ashland 58
Rio 54, Hustisford 31
Ripon 48, Markesan 40
Riverdale 39, Seneca 31
Saint Croix Central 53, Osceola 44
Shoreland Lutheran 65, Racine Horlick 31
St. Mary Catholic 49, Mishicot 46
Stoughton 75, Monroe 15
Suring 47, Rosholt 32
The Prairie School 79, Catholic Memorial 43
Three Lakes 55, Northland Pines 23
Valders 60, Plymouth 48
Viroqua 49, Weston 29
Watertown 47, Sauk Prairie 32
Wauwatosa East 75, Shorewood 60
Webster 59, Solon Springs 42
West Allis Nathan Hale 43, Whitnall 31
West De Pere 64, Ashwaubenon 62
Whitewater 47, Big Foot 38
Winneconne 48, North Fond du Lac 44
Wrightstown 79, Denmark 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..