The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 48, Johnson Creek 42
Almond-Bancroft 48, Manawa 45
Belleville 67, Barneveld 53
Benton 69, Pecatonica 58
Bonduel 74, Sevastopol 28
Campbellsport 71, New Holstein 49
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62, Augusta 47
Colfax 45, Thorp 40
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 80, Cornell 46
Edgerton 68, Badger 64
Evansville 55, River Valley 39
Fall River 66, Dodgeland 16
Fennimore 50, River Ridge 43
Kiel 88, Green Bay West 50
Kohler 95, Gibraltar 65
Ladysmith 92, Chequamegon 66
Marshfield 69, Rhinelander 38
North Crawford 74, Riverdale 49
Oconto 78, Laona-Wabeno 57
Pardeeville 53, Waterloo 42
Plymouth 73, Valders 67
Princeton/Green Lake 61, Westfield Area 51
Pulaski 67, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 59
Shorewood 74, Brookfield Academy 67
Southern Door 62, Denmark 49
Southwestern 78, Cassville 39
Suring 73, Bowler 62
Two Rivers 56, Manitowoc Lutheran 55
Weston 56, Wonewoc-Center 13
Wisconsin Lutheran 90, Moline, Ill. 80
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
