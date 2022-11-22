The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma/Pepin 56, Spring Valley 29

Athens 70, Prentice 28

Athens 76, Abbotsford 33

Auburndale 56, Stratford 50

Augusta 30, Greenwood 24

Boscobel 58, De Soto 28

Boyceville 39, Independence 36

Brookfield Academy 90, Messmer 25

Cashton 57, Seneca 21

Chippewa Falls 68, D.C. Everest 44

Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Arcadia 58

Colfax 46, Bloomer 36

Delavan-Darien 46, Williams Bay 30

Dodgeville 63, Wisconsin Heights 35

Durand 45, Cameron 24

Edgar 52, Marathon 37

Elk Mound 52, Regis 39

Grafton 62, West Bend West 29

Hartford Union 78, Wisconsin Lutheran 65

Howards Grove 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 38

Iola-Scandinavia 53, Wild Rose 35

Iowa-Grant 46, Parkview 33

Ithaca 53, Necedah 21

Janesville Craig 78, Janesville Parker 36

Janesville Craig 80, Beloit Memorial 52

Kaukauna 75, Bay Port 51

Kenosha Bradford 74, Badger 36

Kenosha Tremper 59, Waukesha North 26

Kettle Moraine 54, Pewaukee 52

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Hamilton 63

Kohler 42, Hilbert 35

Lake Mills 55, Wisconsin Dells 38

Lakeland 71, Shawano 31

Lancaster 73, Southwestern 21

Laona-Wabeno 59, Oconto 51

Lena 60, Bowler 21

Living Word Lutheran 67, Heritage Christian 38

Lourdes Academy 53, St. Marys Springs 47

Luther 58, Melrose-Mindoro 56

Madison La Follette 71, Sun Prairie 63

Marshall 60, Lodi 39

Merrill 62, Medford Area 42

Monona Grove 52, Oregon 43

Montello 50, Palmyra-Eagle 45

Neenah 56, Wausau West 36

Neillsville 66, Owen-Withee 28

New Auburn 35, Luck 19

New Berlin West 61, Muskego 51

New Glarus 52, Columbus 51

Oostburg 75, Ozaukee 27

Oshkosh North 49, Menasha 48

Pacelli 57, Marion 10

Pittsville 63, Nekoosa 17

Platteville 53, Darlington 46

Port Washington 64, Milw. Academy of Excellence 11

Prairie du Chien 68, La Crosse Logan 25

Prescott 66, Somerset 55

Rhinelander 70, Ashland 58

Rio 54, Hustisford 31

Ripon 48, Markesan 40

Riverdale 39, Seneca 31

Saint Croix Central 53, Osceola 44

Stoughton 75, Monroe 15

Suring 47, Rosholt 32

The Prairie School 79, Catholic Memorial 43

Valders 60, Plymouth 48

Viroqua 49, Weston 29

Watertown 47, Sauk Prairie 32

Wauwatosa East 75, Shorewood 60

Webster 59, Solon Springs 42

West Allis Nathan Hale 43, Whitnall 31

West De Pere 64, Ashwaubenon 62

Whitewater 47, Big Foot 38

Winneconne 48, North Fond du Lac 44

Wrightstown 79, Denmark 43

___

