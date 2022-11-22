The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 70, Prentice 28
Boscobel 58, De Soto 28
Boyceville 39, Independence 36
Brookfield Academy 90, Messmer 25
Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Arcadia 58
Colfax 46, Bloomer 36
Grafton 62, West Bend West 29
Iola-Scandinavia 53, Wild Rose 35
Janesville Craig 78, Janesville Parker 36
Kenosha Tremper 59, Waukesha North 26
Kettle Moraine 54, Pewaukee 52
Lakeland 71, Shawano 31
Lancaster 73, Southwestern 21
Laona-Wabeno 59, Oconto 51
Lena 60, Bowler 21
Living Word Lutheran 67, Heritage Christian 38
Montello 50, Palmyra-Eagle 45
Neenah 56, Wausau West 36
New Auburn 35, Luck 19
Oostburg 75, Ozaukee 27
Pittsville 63, Nekoosa 17
Prescott 66, Somerset 55
Rio 54, Hustisford 31
Riverdale 39, Seneca 31
Saint Croix Central 53, Osceola 44
The Prairie School 79, Catholic Memorial 43
Webster 59, Solon Springs 42
Winneconne 48, North Fond du Lac 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
