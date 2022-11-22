The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 70, Prentice 28

Boscobel 58, De Soto 28

Boyceville 39, Independence 36

Brookfield Academy 90, Messmer 25

Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Arcadia 58

Colfax 46, Bloomer 36

Grafton 62, West Bend West 29

Iola-Scandinavia 53, Wild Rose 35

Janesville Craig 78, Janesville Parker 36

Kenosha Tremper 59, Waukesha North 26

Kettle Moraine 54, Pewaukee 52

Lakeland 71, Shawano 31

Lancaster 73, Southwestern 21

Laona-Wabeno 59, Oconto 51

Lena 60, Bowler 21

Living Word Lutheran 67, Heritage Christian 38

Montello 50, Palmyra-Eagle 45

Neenah 56, Wausau West 36

New Auburn 35, Luck 19

Oostburg 75, Ozaukee 27

Pittsville 63, Nekoosa 17

Prescott 66, Somerset 55

Rio 54, Hustisford 31

Riverdale 39, Seneca 31

Saint Croix Central 53, Osceola 44

The Prairie School 79, Catholic Memorial 43

Webster 59, Solon Springs 42

Winneconne 48, North Fond du Lac 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..