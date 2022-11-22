The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 65, Colby 26
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 47, Juda 33
Albany 65, Williams Bay 33
Almond-Bancroft 49, Weyauwega-Fremont 44
Benton 51, Southwestern 40
Chilton 35, Algoma 19
Dodgeland 44, Johnson Creek 37
Fennimore 43, River Ridge 40
GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 52, Crivitz 38
Ithaca 52, Wonewoc-Center 42
Lake Country Lutheran 76, Kenosha Christian Life 35
Martin Luther 51, Crean Lutheran, Calif. 38
Mineral Point 81, River Valley 28
New London 48, Pulaski 37
Osseo-Fairchild 64, La Crosse Central 58
Pardeeville 56, Horicon 45
Rice Lake 82, Rhinelander 73
Royall 62, Black River Falls 28
Sevastopol 55, Two Rivers 37
Shullsburg 60, Pecatonica 43
Sparta 64, Mauston 43
University School of Milwaukee 74, Saint Francis 34
Viroqua 44, North Crawford 43
Wauwatosa West 59, Greendale 39
Westby 56, Brookwood 28
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64, Watertown Luther Prep 40
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Antigo 30
Xavier 44, Bonduel 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Roncalli vs. Green Bay West, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..