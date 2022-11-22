BARRON, Wis. — Somali-American residents in Barron have withdrawn a request to play an amplified call to prayer from two mosques after facing opposition from some community members. Barron, a town of about 3,400, is home to some 470 Somali refugees and their families, many of them drawn to work at a Jennie-O turkey processing plant. Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Isaak Mohamed, a Somali-American who was elected to the city’s common council this spring, brought the call-to-prayer request to the council at the request of residents. But during a public comment period at the council’s Nov. 15 meeting, all 14 speakers opposed it. Mohamed said an agreement was made to withdraw the request after speaking with social and religious leaders in the city’s Somali community.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin Public Radio.