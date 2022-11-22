ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for three young pitchers. Milwaukee receives right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. The 30-year-old Renfroe batted .255 with 29 home runs, 72 RBIs and an .807 OPS in 125 games this season, his first with the Brewers. He led major league right fielders with 11 assists and ranked 10th in the National League with a .492 slugging percentage. Renfroe is eligible for arbitration again and likely to get a raise after earning a $7.65 million salary. He can become a free agent after next season. He joins an Angels team looking for offense to support superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in a top-heavy lineup.

