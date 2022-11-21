MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July, up from earlier $5 billion estimates. That is according to a report released Monday from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. The Republican-controlled state Legislature and Evers, a Democrat reelected to a second term earlier this month, will be focused over the next several months on what to do with the money. Evers in August proposed spending $600 million of the surplus on tax cuts, but Republicans rejected it. Evers will submit a two-year state spending plan in February. The Legislature will then rework the plan and pass it likely in June or July.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.