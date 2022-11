MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Led by Justin Harmon’s 18 points, the Utah Valley Wolverines defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 79-56 in a consolation game at the Jamaica Classic. The Wolverines are now 3-3 on the season, while the Phoenix moved to 0-5.

