FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dashawn Davis hit a pair of free throws with three seconds left to help Mississippi State hold off Marquette, 58-55 in the nightcap of the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament’s Beach Division. The win sends the Bulldogs into Tuesday’s championship game, where they will face Utah, a 68-64 winner over Georgia Tech.

