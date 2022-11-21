MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Amy Loudenbeck is conceding that she has lost the race for Wisconsin secretary of state. Unofficial results from the Nov. 8 election show incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette defeated Loudenbeck by 7,660 votes. The difference was just three-tenths of a percentage point, close enough for Loudenbeck to request a recount but outside the margin that would have made it free. She conceded on Monday. Loudenbeck campaigned on giving the secretary of state oversight of elections, prompting La Follette to raise questions about whether she would try to ensure that Donald Trump wins Wisconsin in 2024. La Follette, a distant relative of “Fighting” Bob La Follette, has now won 10 consecutive secretary of state elections.

