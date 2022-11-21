By CHARLES GARDNER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 119-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen each added 17 as the Bucks improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Anfernee Simons paced the Trail Blazers (10-7) with 29 points and Josh Hart had 17 points. Jusuf Nurkic contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds. Portland lost its third straight game.

