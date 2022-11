SENECA, Wis. — An 11-year-old boy died in an apparent accident in Green Lake County during the opening weekend of Wisconsin’s deer hunt. Authorities say the boy was shot in the chest around 9 a.m. Sunday as a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his gun while it was in the back seat of a vehicle. WLUK-TV reported the boy died at a hospital. Authorities said he and the man were part of the same hunting party.

